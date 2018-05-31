National Doughnut Day: Where to get FREE doughnuts Friday in Beaufort County

Friday is National Doughnut Day, and we've done the legwork so all you have to do is show up and reap the rewards at Beaufort County businesses that are celebrating. Here are the deals we found offered for Friday:
Alljoy Donut Co.
Bluffton
Get one free glazed doughnut per person.
Duck Donuts
Hilton Head Island
Get a free classic doughnut on Friday. (Classic flavors include cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar and bare.)
Dunkin' Donuts
Bluffton and Hilton Head Island
Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday. (Classic flavors include glazed; old-fashioned; jelly; strawberry, chocolate or vanilla frosted with rainbow sprinkles; glazed chocolate cake; and Boston Kreme.)
Edible Arrangements
Bluffton
Get one free "Edible Donut" — an apple ring dipped in gourmet chocolate — per guest.
Papa John's
Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island
Get a free order of doughnut holes with any online purchase on Friday. Starting June 2, use the promo code DONUT for a free order with the purchase of two pizzas.
Walmart
Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Lady's Island in Beaufort County and Hardeeville in Jasper County
Get a free glazed doughnut.
If you know of other deals offered at Beaufort County businesses, please call Lisa Wilson at 843-706-8103 or email lwilson@islandpacket.com to be added to the list.
Comments