National Doughnut Day: Where to get FREE doughnuts Friday in Beaufort County

Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot. The doughnuts basically walk out the door of Bluffton's newest pastry maker, Alljoy Donut Co. located on Heyward Street in Old Town Bluffton. Drew Martin Staff video ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK The doughnuts basically walk out the door of Bluffton's newest pastry maker, Alljoy Donut Co. located on Heyward Street in Old Town Bluffton. Drew Martin Staff video