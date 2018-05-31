Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot.

Food & Drink

National Doughnut Day: Where to get FREE doughnuts Friday in Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

May 31, 2018 11:59 AM

Friday is National Doughnut Day, and we've done the legwork so all you have to do is show up and reap the rewards at Beaufort County businesses that are celebrating. Here are the deals we found offered for Friday:

Alljoy Donut Co.

Bluffton

Get one free glazed doughnut per person.

Duck Donuts

Hilton Head Island

Get a free classic doughnut on Friday. (Classic flavors include cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar and bare.)

Dunkin' Donuts

Bluffton and Hilton Head Island

Get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday. (Classic flavors include glazed; old-fashioned; jelly; strawberry, chocolate or vanilla frosted with rainbow sprinkles; glazed chocolate cake; and Boston Kreme.)

Edible Arrangements

Bluffton

Get one free "Edible Donut" — an apple ring dipped in gourmet chocolate — per guest.

Papa John's

Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island

Get a free order of doughnut holes with any online purchase on Friday. Starting June 2, use the promo code DONUT for a free order with the purchase of two pizzas.

Walmart

Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island and Lady's Island in Beaufort County and Hardeeville in Jasper County

Get a free glazed doughnut.

If you know of other deals offered at Beaufort County businesses, please call Lisa Wilson at 843-706-8103 or email lwilson@islandpacket.com to be added to the list.

