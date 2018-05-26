Hilton Head's Lucky Rooster chef shares his tips for grilling fish

Planning on grilling some fish this Memorial Day weekend? A Hilton Head chef shares some of his tips.
Clayton Rollison, owner and chef of Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar, has made a name for himself on Hilton Head Island and nationally.
In March, the restaurant's fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese was listed as one of the best cheesiest dishes by the Food Network. He also was invited to cook at the James Beard House in New York City in February and previously has been featured in Vice.
Rollison's menu at Lucky Rooster relies heavily on fresh ingredients — with many of the dishes featuring in-season seafood.
Here are the tips Rollison gives for grilling that fish:
- What to Grill — Firm fish with a high oil content and a shape that is compact works best for the grill. "Think steak shaped, not flat and thin," Rollison says.
- What grill to use — Thick metal grates that are fairly close together keeps seafood from falling through the grates. It also provides more heat than thin ones.
- How to prepare the grill — A thick slurry of water and kosher salts applied to the grates before use can help keep seafood from sticking. The grill should be hot before placing the seafood on it. "Fish is more likely to stick to the grill grates that aren't hot enough," Rollison says.
- How to prepare the fish — Rollison says keeps it simple. "High quality fish doesn't need a complicated prep process." Do press on the fish while raw to know what it feels like before cooking.
- How to cook the fish — Place the fish on the hottest area of the grill to start. Finish cooking it on the coolest part of the grill. Always use a spatula to handle the fish. Tongs put too much pressure on delicate seafood. Start cooking on the side that will be facing up. Let it cook almost fully on this side before turning it to the next. Let the other side finish a little before moving it off the heat. It should be cooked to rare when moving it to a cooler spot on the grill. Only turn the fish once throughout the cooking process.
- What it should look like when finished — It should slightly give when pressed. If cooked too long, a white substance — called albumen — comes to the surface. If you see this happening, move the fish immediately.
Lucky Rooster is located at 841 William Hilton Parkway Unit A. It is open 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
