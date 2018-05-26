Like food trucks? How about a foodie event one Friday night a month in Bluffton?

Downtown Deli is launching Food Truck Fridays in Bluffton with the first one taking place June 1.
The event will take place once a month in the parking lot of Downtown Deli's new location on May River Road in the Dollar General shopping complex.
Lea McCarthy, co-owner of the business, said the event will cater to families with bouncy houses, music and corn-hole to play. Beer, wine and liquor also will be served.
The events will run from 6 to 8 p.m. one Friday a month.
The Curbside Kitchen — Downtown Deli's truck — will serve up sliders and tacos during the first event. Kona Ice also will be on site. McCarthy says more trucks will be added with time.
To keep an eye out for future Food Truck Friday dates checkout the company's facebook.
