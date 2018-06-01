Hungry at the sandbar? This new Beaufort biz will be delivering food this summer

The Lady's Island Marina Store started delivering steak, chicken and veggie burritos to the Beaufort sandbar over Memorial Day weekend.
Vikki Naecker, store owner, said the concept has been on her mind for some time — then she found a partner in the Beaufort Bread Company.
The restaurant will be making the burritos special for the marina store, Naecker said.
"They are gourmet, delicious and only for us or at the sandbar," Naecker said.
Price, size and recipes for the burritos are still being tweaked.
A boat with the burritos will be stationed at the sandbar every weekend and during holidays this summer. A burrito flag will fly from the boat to alert visitors of the business.
"We will be there the entire time the sandbar is available based on tides and weather," Naecker said.
Non-alcoholic drinks, ice and other things people might need will be sold from the boat as well.
The Lady's Island Marina Store is at 73 Sea Island Parkway. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays; 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information call 843 636-8409
