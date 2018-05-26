Hilton Head area pizza group has cleaned up its menu. Here is what you can expect

New York City Pizza Bar and Restaurant has cleaned up its menu and is now offering 100 percent natural ingredients with no preservatives, Kimberly Johnson, spokesperson for the restaurant group said Friday.
"The owner felt he needed to feed everyone the way he feeds his family at home," Johnson said. "Which is all natural and he wanted to make sure he did the same for the restaurant."
New York City Pizza is a local restaurant chain that operates spots in Belfair Town Village in Bluffton and three Hilton Head Island locations — Festival Centre, Heritage Plaza and Shelter Cove.
A new restaurant is under construction in Buckwalter Place. A target completion date is end of summer.
Johnson said it took the restaurant months to find the right ingredients.
"The biggest thing was finding the authentic Italian flavor," Johnson said.
The menu recipes will stay the same, Johnson said. There has only been one change — black olives have been swapped for kalamata olives.
It is "really hard" to find all-natural black olives, Johnson said.
The restaurant's menu offers more than just pizza. It includes a range of appetizers, including calamari and meatballs.
Soups, salads, subs, pasta entrees, calzones and strombolis also are found on the menu.
A New York Large 16-inch pizza will cost $15.50 and $2.25 for each veggie topping or $3 for meat.
For more details, check out the menu here.
