A new location and menu for this long-time Bluffton deli and it includes event space

Downtown Catering and Downtown Deli have proved it is possible to rejuvenate an aging strip mall into something fresh and welcoming.
The 13-year-old Bluffton businesses moved into the Dollar General shopping complex on May River Road earlier this month.
A feeling of the Lowcountry meets you with wicker baskets covering hanging lights and potted herbs on each table. A city vibe blends into the decor with a glass-paned garage door, exposed piping and a gray concrete floor.
"We wanted to pay homage to the Lowcountry," Leah McCarthy, co-owner of the businesses, said Tuesday. "But I have lived here for 30 years and I'm still a city girl at heart."
McCarthy said she also wanted to remind customers of delis of the past.
Industrial-sized rolls of deli paper display the restaurant's menu. Order numbers maintain the shape of the pulled tickets used by delis historically.
"We don't want to lose the fact that we are a deli," McCarthy said.
The location is not the only thing that is new for the restaurant.
There's also an expanded menu.
An "Upper West Side" sandwich plays on the name Mayor Lisa Sulka recently coined for the strip of May River Road where the deli sits. The sandwich comes with hot pastrami, Downtown Deli apple horseradish jam, sliced applies, and brie on rye for $9.
The Southwest Salad uses the restaurant's cilantro lime dressing over cucumbers, diced tomatoes, black beans, corn and tortilla strips for $10.
A product line jams and dressings launched with the opening of the restaurant and is used in many menu items.The products can be found at the deli along with other regional items such as cookbooks.
A grab-and-go cooler at the entrance makes a quick snack or meal easy, McCarthy said. Protein boxes filled mixed nuts, chicken salad, fresh fruit and gluten-free crackers are prepared daily. Ready to heat meals for dinner are also available.
One of the biggest changes is the addition of an outdoor/indoor event space. The company has provided a catering service for many years but never had a location of its own.
"We found the biggest challenge for people was finding a place to hold an event," McCarthy said.
An indoor setting can seat up to 150 people. So can the outdoor courtyard space.
McCarthy said the spaces give locals an alternative to resort and hotel banquet halls. Rental of those spaces costs from $250 to $1,750, depending on day and hours of use. The rental includes tables, chairs and the bar.
The restaurant is located at 1223 May River Road. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Grab-and-go cooler options can be picked up until 4 p.m.
For more information, call 843 815-5005.
Comments