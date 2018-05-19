Bluffton's newest restaurant will focus on Mediterranean menu

The Olive and Fig restaurant plans to open in the former location of NEO in Moss Creek next month.
The menu — created by Owner and Chef Munjid Yousif — will focus on Mediterranean dishes.
Yousif has been working in the food industry for 24 years including experience around the world in places such as Kuwait and Canada, according to his wife and co-owner Tammy Yousif.
"His parents are from the Middle Eastern culture," Yousif said "He has grown up with Mediterranean cuisine and has perfected his home dishes over the years."
Chef Yousif received his culinary degree from The Royal Academy of London, Yousif said.
While a regional inspiration from the Mediterranean will be seen on the menu, there will be a focus on Lebanese and Greek dishes. This will include falafel, stuffed grape leaves, souvlaki, shisk kabob, shawarma along with lamb and seafood dishes.
"We will serve imported Labanese wine and beer that will compliment the dishes," Yousif said. "In addition, we have on our bar menu, local and other imported wine and beer."
Many of the dishes will be glut free and vegetarian.
The couple has spent recent months renovating the Bluffton location to give it a unique Mediterranean feel, Yousif said. This includes gold trim in the dining room, a cooper bar and hanging lights from Turkey.
The restaurant is located at 1533 Fording Island Road, Suit 326.. The target to open is June.
