A Coligny restaurant is shaking up its menu for summer. Here is what you can expect

FISH Seafood & Rawbar has launched a new menu — in time for tourism season on Hilton Head Island.
"When you open a new restaurant you have to look at the menu from time to time," Lee Lucier , spokesperson for JR Richardson Group — which owns FISH. "We were about 80 percent spot on but we wanted to tweak due to the summer season."
The menu includes a build-your-own meal, Lucier said.
It gives an option of protein — including Salmon, snapper, tuna, scallops, mahi mahi, crab cakes, shrimp and the catch of the day. The item can be fried, grilled blackened or pan seared.. An option of sauce and two sides comes with the meal.
More items have been added to the restaurant's raw bar as well, Lucier said. He said this will include more oyster and clam options.
A few new menu items also can be found at the restaurant.
For example, a Jalapeno popper stuffed with shrimp instead of cheese takes a twist on the traditional bar food, Lucier said.
Other updates happening at the the restaurant includes the enhancement of its outdoor seating area. The renovations will cover the Coligny location's entire patio — which seats 70. The improvements are expected to be completed by summer.
The restaurant opened in 2017. The restaurant group also owns the Local Pie restaurants.
It is at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive. It is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
For more information call 843 342-3474
