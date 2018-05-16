How a South Carolina judge's ruling could shut down bars in Beaufort County

SHARE COPY LINK Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer. Jay Karr Staff video

Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer. Jay Karr Staff video