6 months after opening, Hilton Head restaurant has a new name and menu items

From Stoner's Pizza Joint to Super Baked — there seems to be a theme between the old and new names of Hilton Head Island's newest pizza place.
The restaurant was opened as a franchise of Stoner's Pizza Joint on Pope Avenue in November. The chain has multiple locations throughout Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, with the closest locations in Pooler and Savannah.
However, as of recently, the Hilton Head location, now called Super Baked, is no longer part of the franchise group, said restaurant owner Heidi Phillips.
Stoner's Pizza Joint made a name for itself by using marijuana puns in its marketing. Staff shirts at the restaurants include the phrase "#legalizemarinara."
Phillips said the Hilton Head location will now be independently owned by her and her husband. She said the couple wanted to shift to more of a mom and pop local option.
Much of the menu will remain the same, Philips said. There have been a few changes to some of the salads and a couple sandwiches have been removed from the menu.
The menu includes specialty pizzas, starting at $12.99 for a large, build-your-own-pizzas, starting at $9.89 for a large, sandwiches, wings and salads.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, call 843-715-4880.
