Celebrate, foodies: 2 Lowcountry restaurants bring home top national culinary prizes

Lowcountry foodies have two new reasons to celebrate the Charleston restaurant scene after Monday's announcement of the James Beard Foundation Awards.
Rodney Scott, pitmaster at Rodney Scott's BBQ in Charleston, was named Best Chef in the Southeast, and FIG was honored for its Outstanding Wine Program.
Mashama Bailey of The Gray in Savannah was a finalist for the Best Chef honor. Katie Button of Nightbell in Asheville, North Carolina; Cassidee Dabney of The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee; and Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen in Memphis, Tennessee, were other chefs nominated in the region.
Charleston City Paper reported that Scott is the second pitmaster to win a James Beard Award; Aaron Franklin of Franklin's Barbecue in Austin, Texas, took home the Best Chef Southwest prize in 2015.
Scott is the first black chef to win the Southeast honor, according to The Post and Courier newspaper.
"It's unbelievable," Scott said after receiving the award. "All the rest of the finalists were just great people. I've eaten at their places and met with them and hung out with them. And to just be rated with them in one category is amazing.
"And to win. Wow. Wow," he said. "It hasn't set in yet."
Scott started working for his family's Scott's BBQ in Hemingway at age 11, his restaurant's website says. He opened his King Street restaurant in Charleston in 2016.
FIG, located on Meeting Street in Charleston, has been among the wine program finalists for five years. This was the year for it's win.
"We're always in such an amazing lineup of nominees, so it's being listed among those people ... is a win already," FIG's general manager Morgan Colcote, said after receiving the award. "Having our name called was just a surreal extra."
Outstanding Wine Program award honors a restaurant in operation five or more years that serves as a standard bearer for excellence in wine service through a well-presented wine list, knowledgeable staff, and efforts to educate customers about wine. Other nominees were a.o.c. in Los Angeles; Bacchanal in New Orleans; Benu in San Francisco; and The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado.
The James Beard Foundation is a national nonprofit organization named for the late cookbook author James Beard. Each year it recognizes the best and brightest chefs and others in the food industry.
