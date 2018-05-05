A Beaufort restaurant that only served dinner before has added lunch hours

Breakwater Restaurant and Bar has expanded its hours to serve lunch — the Beaufort restaurant has only served dinner before.
A Quiche, salmon dish and fried chicken are a few of the items found on the newly created lunch menu, said co-owner Donna Lang.
Lunch entrees range from $9 for a Caesar salad to $15 for local shrimp and grits.
The lunch menu also includes starters, soups, small salads and sandwiches.
The restaurant is at 203 Carteret Street.
It is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for lunch; 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays for dinner and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
For more information call 843 379-0052
