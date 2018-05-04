Hilton Head's Crazy Crab will remain closed for longer than previously thought

Crazy Crab at Jarvis Creek on Hilton Head Island was hoping to reopen in time for Memorial Day following the fire that closed the restaurant March 7.
That will not be happening, said Abby With, a spokeswoman for the Coastal Restaurants & Bars Group, which owns the restaurant.
Wirth said the delay is because of roadblocks typical in construction, such as assessing the property and getting permits.
Crazy Crab hopes to reopen by Labor Day.
"It is going to be a longer process than we thought," Wirth said Friday.
The restaurant closed in early March after a cooking fire spread to the building's attic. The fire began as the kitchen staff was getting ready for the lunch crowd. One employee received minor injuries during the fire.
Repairing the ceiling, which collapsed from the weight of the water used to put out the fire, is the most extensive repair that needs to be made.
An expanded patio being built at the location was not affected by the fire, Wirth previously said. She said it is expected to be completed by the restaurant's reopening.
The restaurant was destroyed once before in a 1998 fire. It was rebuilt to double its size at the time.
Comments