Here is a look at the newest restaurant to open on Hilton Head Island

Gusto Ristorante, an Italian restaurant, has opened at the former 843 Restaurant on Hilton Head Island.
Executive chef and co-owner Giancarlo Balestra has filled the menu with homemade pastas and the "vibrant flavors" of Rome — his hometown.
Balestra and his wife — Nancy — have owned restaurants in Aspen, Colo., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Winter Park, Fla. The couple decided to open the Hilton Head restaurant while visiting the island for a vacation..
A homemade lasagna or a lobster ravioli with pink sauce are a couple of the signature dishes diners might want to try, said Nancy.
Dinner entrees range from $16 to $32.
Also on the menu are a four-cheese rigatoni, pasta linguine with a fresh basil pine-nut pesto sauce, a veal piccata and filet mignon cooked with a cognac pepper-corn sauce.
The restaurant also will offer an Italian jazz brunch on Sundays in the near future, Nancy said.
Gusto is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on Sunday; 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
It is in the Fresh Market Plaza on Hilton Head at 890 William Hilton Parkway.
