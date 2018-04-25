Hilton Head's newest restaurant is Gusto Ristorante. It is located at Fresh Market Shoppes, 890 William Hilton Parkway. Jay Karr
Here is a look at the newest restaurant to open on Hilton Head Island

By Teresa Moss

April 25, 2018 04:23 PM

Gusto Ristorante, an Italian restaurant, has opened at the former 843 Restaurant on Hilton Head Island.

Executive chef and co-owner Giancarlo Balestra has filled the menu with homemade pastas and the "vibrant flavors" of Rome — his hometown.

Balestra and his wife — Nancy — have owned restaurants in Aspen, Colo., Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Winter Park, Fla. The couple decided to open the Hilton Head restaurant while visiting the island for a vacation..

A homemade lasagna or a lobster ravioli with pink sauce are a couple of the signature dishes diners might want to try, said Nancy.

Dinner entrees range from $16 to $32.

Also on the menu are a four-cheese rigatoni, pasta linguine with a fresh basil pine-nut pesto sauce, a veal piccata and filet mignon cooked with a cognac pepper-corn sauce.

The restaurant also will offer an Italian jazz brunch on Sundays in the near future, Nancy said.

Gusto is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and on Sunday; 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

It is in the Fresh Market Plaza on Hilton Head at 890 William Hilton Parkway.

