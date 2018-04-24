This sandwich shop is opening at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Wednesday

Jersey Mike's Subs will open tomorrow at Sea Turtle Marketplace and if you are lucky, you might find a coupon for a $2 sub.
In celebration of the opening, the company is spreading 5,000 of the coupons throughout the community. They offer a sub with the minimum of a $2 donation to Hilton Head Island Elementary School.
A Jersey Mike's location was closed at 11 Palmetto Bay Road in December in anticipation of the new spot. The new shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For more information call 843 341-6800.
Other businesses such as Another Broken Egg, Fiamme Italian Kitchen and Orange Theory Fitness are looking at summer openings at the marketplace.
There has been some delays in the completion of Sea Turtle Marketplace, including the halt of construction while funding for the project was worked out by the developer.
