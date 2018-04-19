This Hilton Head restaurant has the best margaritas in South Carolina, website says

The weekend is just around the corner, but Best Things in South Carolina has news that may tempt you to get an early start.

The website placed Hilton Head Island's Java Burrito Company as No. 1 on its list of the best margaritas in the state.

"This Mexican restaurant-slash-coffee house might not be the first place you’d think to go for a margarita, but one sip will change your mind for good," Best Things posted on its website.

The secret appears to be the fresh-squeezed lime juice.





Java Burrito's owner Michael Fekete said the staff squeezes about 40 pounds of limes every day for margaritas, salsas and cooking.

"We've been doing it the same way since we opened four years ago," Fekete said.

The restaurant uses 100 percent fresh lime juice in its margaritas and keeps things "very simple" with tequila and triple sec, Fekete explained.

In addition to the lime margarita, Java Burrito serves up a peach margarita as well. The peaches come from a South Carolina farm — Big Smile Peaches, Fekete explained.

Java Burrito offers a $5 margarita deal every day from 4 to 6 p.m., but you can get a margarita anytime the restaurant is open. Regular prices are $7 for the lime margarita or $8 for the peach.





The restaurant is located at 1000 William Hilton Parkway in The Village at Wexford.

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner.