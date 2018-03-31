Another Sea Pines restaurant has a new look, menu and cheaper prices

Sea Pines' Harbourside Burger and Brews has a new name, menu and lower prices, Matt Roher, Sea Pines director of food and beverage said.
Following flooding from Tropical Storm Irma the restaurant needed a remodeling, Roher said. He said this provided an opportunity for the resort to rethink the burger joint's concept.
The kitchen was expanded and new equipment brought in. This includes a griddle that cooks a juicier burger.
Fresh seafood also was added to the menu, prompting the resort to drop the "Burger and Brews" in the restaurant's name. Going forward the restaurant will be known as Harbourside.
The new menu, name and prices were launched in mid-March, Roher said.
Prices for a fresh ground burger range from $6 to $9. Seafood varies on market prices but a half pound of local shrimp will cost about $12.
The resort also recently completed changes to the former Live Oak restaurant including a renovation, menu and lower prices.
Harbourside is located at 147 Lighthouse Road and is open 11:30 a.m. to sunset daily.
