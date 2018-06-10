Here's the 6 best beach bars on Hilton Head Island — and what you'll find at each

When it comes to spending a day at the beach, nothing beats holding a drink in your hand with your toes in the sand — especially on the No. 1 island in the U.S.
Hilton Head's 12 miles of sandy beaches makes it a perfect place for beachfront watering holes. From casual beach shacks to chic dining experiences, the island has something for everyone.
Whether you're craving a frozen drink, looking for a pick-up game of beach volleyball or longing to listen to live music with the ocean in the background, these six Hilton Head beach bars have got you covered.
Here are Hilton Head Island's six best beach bars:
Tiki Hut
1 South Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head
The Tiki Hut is located in front of the Beach House resort at Hilton Head Island’s most popular beach, Coligny Beach. So naturally, it's the island's most well-known and packed beach bar.
To access the bar, walk down the Coligny Beach boardwalk and look right — you won't be able to miss the tiki-themed aesthetic.
The Tiki Hut sells burgers, tacos and a sampling of appetizers, as well as a full list of frozen drinks, margaritas, beers and more. The bar offers live music every day of the week and has two beach volleyball courts for athletic beachgoers.
Coco’s on the Beach
663 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head
Coco's on the Beach is a colorful beach bar located at Singleton Beach. It can be harder to get to than some of the other beach bars on the island, but that doesn't mean it should be overlooked.
Customers can access Coco’s by walking or riding their bikes down the beach or by driving down William Hilton Parkway and parking at the end of the boardwalk at Hilton Head Resort. Tell the resort’s front guard that you are headed to Coco’s and they'll give you a wristband for a $5 charge. Once you get to the bar, present the wristband for a $5 credit toward your food and drinks.
The bar sells burgers, sandwiches and appetizers, as well as your choice of dozens of frozen drinks, cocktails and beers. Island music is constantly playing in the background as players of all ages compete on the sand volleyball court out front.
Jamaica Joe’z
40 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head
Jamaica Joe'z is located at the end of the boardwalk at Hilton Head Island Beach & Tennis Resort.
If you're not staying at the resort you can still get there easily. From Driessen Beach Park or Folly Field Beach, the bar is about a quarter mile walk down the beach.
This beachfront bar offers a full menu of seafood, burgers and hotdogs, as well as beer, wine, cocktails and frozen drinks. Customers can listen to live music Thursday-Sunday in the summer and watch sport and other entertainment on the bar's HGTVs.
Pool Bar Jim’s
10 N Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head
Pool Bar Jim's — home to one of Hilton Head Island's most beloved bartenders — is located on the pool deck of Sea Crest Resort.
Pool Bar Jim, whose actual name is Jim Lisenby, has been serving drinks for locals and tourists at various bars on the island for decades and has become a major staple.
Customers can access the bar by parking in "preferred restaurant" spots in the Sea Crest Resort parking lot or by going down the Coligny beach boardwalk and walking less than a quarter mile north along the beachfront.
The bar serves a wide range of cocktails and frozen drinks, as well as lunch items that include burgers, sandwiches, salads and more.
The Dunes House
14 Dune House Lane, Hilton Head
Unlike the other beach bars on Hilton Head, The Dunes House is not open to the public. In order to eat or drink at the bar, you have to be a Palmetto Dunes Resort guest or owner.
The bar is located adjacent to Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. The best way to access the bar is to walk, bike or take the free Dunes Buggy shuttle in Palmetto Dunes, according to the Palmetto Dunes website.
The casual beachside restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, featuring burgers, chicken sandwiches and fish tacos and a wide range of drinks. During peak season, The Dunes House offers live entertainment on Monday and Friday nights and lobster night on Wednesday.
Coast
87 N Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head
While most of Hilton Head's beachfront bars are laid-back and casual, Coast provides a fancier alternative. You can get away with beach attire, but the ambiance here is more upscale than your typical beach bar.
The restaurant serves "coastal-inspired" lunch and dinner items, including a variety of seafood dishes, sandwiches, soups and salads, as well as beer, wine and specialty drinks. Live music is also offered from 5-8 p.m., according to the restaurant's website.
Coast is located in the Sea Pines Beach Club. For more information about parking read this.
