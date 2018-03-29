This popular Sunday buffet spot closed 2 years ago. The Cracked Egg is bringing it back

The Cracked Egg has plans to open its third restaurant in about a year at the historic Palms Restaurant on U.S. 17 in Ridgeland.
The restaurant building — connected to the Palms Motel — closed about two years ago after decades under family ownership.
Its history dates back to the late 1930s or early 1940s, according to Annmarie Reiley-Kay, Morris Center for Low Country Heritage director of programs and exhibits.
"Every local even today talks about that restaurant," said Reiley-Kay. "It was the elegant restaurant along the road for longtime tourists. It is a treasure to this area."
The Cracked Egg has been quickly expanding through Beaufort and Jasper counties. Its first restaurant opened in Port Royal in April 2017. A second opened in the former Joe Loves Lobster Rolls spot in Ridgeland in December.
A Beaufort location is planned for mid-year, and the Palms Restaurant location should be open by early May, said Zack Manley, restaurant chain owner.
Manley said the Palms Restaurant will be tweaked to fit the needs of the Ridgeland community.
For example, the name will be "The Cracked Egg at The Palms."
A buffet featuring fried chicken was a staple at the Palms Restaurant for more than 50 years, Manley said.
"We will do the Sunday buffets there but not at any of our other restaurants," he said. "No matter how big we get, I still want to be a local restaurant."
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served at the spot, a full bar will be at the site and a conference-party room will be available for rent.
Manley said he also hopes to bring back former employees from the Palms Restaurant — many of whom became familiar faces of the community.
