There's another delivery option on Hilton Head Island — with grilled cheese on the menu

Hilton Head Island's Club Seats will start delivery service of its full menu — including pizza — starting next week, the restaurant's owner said Friday.
The restaurant, a part of the Cheap Seats restaurant group, opened on Hilton Head in September.
Its menu features gourmet grilled cheeses, such as beef and cheddar, Philly cheese steak and chicken and gouda.
The restaurant will start delivering to Hilton Head residents Wednesday, restaurant owner Rob Hummel said.
It will start with delivery from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. It will be expanded to six days a week during the summer months.
The restaurant also will start closing Sundays starting Easter Sunday. It will remain closed on Sundays until the football season starts again.
"We wanted to give our staff a little bit of a break," Hummel said. "Help is not easy to find."
The restaurant will remain open during its regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Wednesdays through Saturdays.
