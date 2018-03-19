Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Food & Drink

Here's where you can get a free ice cream cone to kick off the first day of spring

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

March 19, 2018 06:26 PM

Take a moment to celebrate the first day of spring in the Lowcountry on Tuesday — maybe with a free ice cream cone.

All five local Dairy Queen locations are participating in Free Cone Day this year and giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones on the first official day of spring, March 20, 2018.

You can grab a free cone at any of these Beaufort County or Jasper County spots, or you can find other nearby locations on the DQ website.

Hilton Head Island

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

1018 William Hilton Parkway

843-785-2424

Bluffton

30 Plantation Park Drive Suite 201

843-815-7575

Hardeeville

15845 Whyte Hardee Boulevard

843-784-7771

Ridgeland

80 Blue Heron Drive

843-726-2195

Lady's Island

115 Sea Island Parkway

843-525-6760

Store hours vary by location.

  Comments  