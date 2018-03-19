Here's where you can get a free ice cream cone to kick off the first day of spring

Take a moment to celebrate the first day of spring in the Lowcountry on Tuesday — maybe with a free ice cream cone.
All five local Dairy Queen locations are participating in Free Cone Day this year and giving away free small vanilla ice cream cones on the first official day of spring, March 20, 2018.
You can grab a free cone at any of these Beaufort County or Jasper County spots, or you can find other nearby locations on the DQ website.
Hilton Head Island
1018 William Hilton Parkway
843-785-2424
Bluffton
30 Plantation Park Drive Suite 201
843-815-7575
Hardeeville
15845 Whyte Hardee Boulevard
843-784-7771
Ridgeland
80 Blue Heron Drive
843-726-2195
Lady's Island
115 Sea Island Parkway
843-525-6760
Store hours vary by location.
