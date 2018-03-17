This Coligny restaurant will have an improved patio by tourist season

FISH Seafood & Rawbar is enhancing their outdoor seating area and expect the improvements to be completed by summer.
The outdoor seating area is currently half covered. The improvements will cover the rest of the patio.
The patio — which seats 70 — was installed last year, said Lee Lucier, a spokesperson for J.R. Richardson group, which owns FISH.
"We are really doing a second phase to it," Lucier said. "Last year we had a great season and we decided to further improve it."
Never miss a local story.
Plans for the improvements received approval from the Town of Hilton Head Island for the project earlier this month.
The restaurant opened in 2017. The J.R. Richardson group also owns Local Pie restaurants in the area.
The restaurant is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.
It is located at 1 N. Forest Beach Drive.
Comments