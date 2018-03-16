Stock image
Yes, you're hearing this right: A Jimmy John's is coming to Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

March 16, 2018 02:55 PM

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, known for its delivery options, will open in Bluffton this summer, according to officials with the franchise.

The restaurant will open at 21 Bluffton Road in the new Buffalo Wild Wings strip mall in Kittie's Crossing.

The company prides itself on using all-natural meats that are freshly sliced, local produce and bread that has been baked in-store, according to its website.

Customers have a choice of seven 8-inch sub options including veggie, Italian, tuna, turkey and roast beef options.

This will be the first Jimmy John's location in Bluffton. The only other location in Beaufort County is at Beaufort Town Center in Beaufort.

Buffalo Wild Wings opened earlier this month at the location, and Avocado Bleu will open there in April.

