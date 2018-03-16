Get ready for a butter burger. The Midwestern chain Culver's is opening soon.

The Midwestern franchise Culver's is set to open at 10:30 a.m. March 26 in Pooler, about 30 minutes from the Bluffton area.
The restaurant is known for its butter burgers and frozen custard. A lineup for its custard of the day has already been posted on the company's website.
The 104-seat Culver's is at the Tanger Outlets in Pooler, making it the closest Culver's location to the Bluffton area right now. The next-closest location is in Grovetown, Ga., about two hours away.
Another location is planned for Montgomery Cross Road in Savannah. It is to open in July.
The franchise has expanded to the Southeast in recent years with three locations in Fort Mill, Greenville and Greer Carolina in South. Six new restaurants are planned for Georgia and three for Florida.
