Bluffton restaurant makes the cover of Southern food magazine

Bluffton's FARM restaurant has snagged the cover and a 10-page spread in the April edition of The Local Palate — a national Southern food magazine out of Charleston.
The article begins with a description of Bluffton and the May River and connects both to Chef Brandon Carter's cooking style.
"When tourists get an itch to buy property in the area, Realtors send them to dine at FARM's chef's counter to experience Carter's extraordinary cuisine — his knack for taking the familiar and making it seem exotic, often through international inspirations and techniques," the article says.
Full-page images of FARM's dishes sit next to recipes used by Carter at the restaurant. Overall, five recipes are included in the magazine.
FARM opened in 2016 at its 1301 May River Road location in Old Town Bluffton. Since its opening the restaurant has received praise, at times on the national level.
Last month Carter visited the James Beard House with a group of other local chefs and restaurant owners to showcase Hilton Head Island area food.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
