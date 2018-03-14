If you like cheese, Food Network says this Hilton Head restaurant is place to go in SC

Hilton Head Island's Lucky Rooster restaurant recently received a nod for one of its dishes by the Food Network.

The TV network's list of "50 States of Cheesy Dishes" is exactly how it sounds — one menu item that includes cheese highlighted from each state.

Lucky Rooster's fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese was chosen to represent the Palmetto state on the list.

The dish includes Panko-breaded green tomatoes served on a pimento cheese spread, according to the article.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you visit the restaurant just for this treat, check ahead; its menu changes with the seasons.

This isn't the first time the restaurant has received national attention. Last month, the restaurant's owner Clayton Rollison was invited to cook at the James Beard House. Rollison also has been featured in Vice.

Lucky Rooster is at 841 William Hilton Parkway. It is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

For more information, call 843-681-3474.



