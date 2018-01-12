Popular cafe franchise set to open first spot in SC on Monday — and its in Bluffton

First Watch, a popular breakfast and lunch franchise, will open Monday in the Grayco Shopping Center near Hobby Lobby in Bluffton.
The restaurant is a “fresh approach” to a traditional breakfast and lunch menu, Ryan Hendrix, franchise owner, said Wednesday.
“We locally source when we can,” Hendrix said. “Everything we do is fresh. We don’t use heat lamps.”
The same menu is served from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day, Hendrix said.
Breakfast options include options such as avocado toast but also those tried and true favorites including eggs, bacon and grits.
“We are a very family-friendly, farm-to-table cafe with fresh juice in house,” Hendrix said.
The closest First Watch location to Bluffton currently is Jacksonville, Fla.
