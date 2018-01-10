The bar is now open and serving at this Hilton Head grocery store

Kroger on Hilton Head Island is now serving beer on tap and wine.
Yes, beer and wine that you can drink while you shop.
A bar with about a dozen beer options opened recently at the grocery store in Shelter Cove.
The bar is stocked with craft beers including the island’s own Hilton Head Brewing Company, according to a Facebook post from the brewery yesterday.
The store’s merchandising plans to work with local breweries and wineries to stock the bar, Felix Turner, Kroger’s Atlanta Division corporate affairs manager has previously said.
“Our customers will enjoy the option to eat, relax and have a glass of wine or beer while shopping,” he said.
The bar sits between the grocery store’s deli and Starbucks.
For more information, call 843-843-0540.
