stock image
stock image

Food & Drink

Hungry for a butter burger? Now we know when Midwestern favorite Culver’s will open

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 03:16 PM

Culver’s, known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, plans to open in Pooler, Ga., this spring.

It is targeted for an opening of late March or early April, director of public relations and communications Paul Pitas said Wednesday.

The 104-seat restaurant is planned for Tanger Outlet Boulevard.

South Carolina has three Culver’s restaurants in Fort Mill, Greenville and Greer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The closest Culver’s to the Bluffton area right now is located in Grovetown, Ga. — more than two hours away.

No new restaurants are currently planned for South Carolina, according to the company’s website. The Pooler location is the only new Culver’s slated for Georgia.

Four new locations are planned for Florida.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide.

    Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer.

Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide.

Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide. 1:03

Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide.
Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center
There's only one place you can buy this special Harbour Town-themed beer. Here's where. 0:32

There's only one place you can buy this special Harbour Town-themed beer. Here's where.

View More Video