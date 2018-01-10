Hungry for a butter burger? Now we know when Midwestern favorite Culver’s will open

Culver’s, known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, plans to open in Pooler, Ga., this spring.
It is targeted for an opening of late March or early April, director of public relations and communications Paul Pitas said Wednesday.
The 104-seat restaurant is planned for Tanger Outlet Boulevard.
South Carolina has three Culver’s restaurants in Fort Mill, Greenville and Greer.
The closest Culver’s to the Bluffton area right now is located in Grovetown, Ga. — more than two hours away.
No new restaurants are currently planned for South Carolina, according to the company’s website. The Pooler location is the only new Culver’s slated for Georgia.
Four new locations are planned for Florida.
