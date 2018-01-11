Beaufort Restaurant Week: Check out menus, deals and what you need to know

Bust out your forks, foodies, Restaurant Week is kicking off in the Lowcountry this week with special deals and menus stretching from Charleston to Beaufort.
Six restaurants will be participating in Beaufort Restaurant Week from Jan. 11-21, offering fabulous, prix-fixe menus for you to explore some of the best dining in the Lowcountry.
Here are the menus, locations, and info you need to know before going for the Beaufort locations.
Never miss a local story.
Anchorage 1770/The Ribaut Social Club
Price: 3 courses for $35, per person
Phone: 843-525-1770
Address: 1103 Bay St, Beaufort
Click/tap for menu
Breakwater
Price: 3 courses for $30, per person
Phone: 843-379-0052
Address: 203 Carteret St, Beaufort
Click/tap for menu
Fat Patties
Price: 3 courses for $20, per person
Phone: 843-379-9256
Address: 831 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort
Click/tap for menu
Old Bull Tavern
Price: 3 courses for $30, per person
Phone: (843) 379-2855
Address: 205 West St. Beaufort, SC 29902
Click/tap for menu
Plums
Price: $6 for lunch, $6 for dinner burger
Phone: 843-525-1946
Address: 904 Bay St, Beaufort
Lunch menu:
Click/tap for menu
Dinner menu:
Click/tap for menu
Q on Bay
Price: 3 courses for $24, per person
Phone: 843-524-7771
Address: 822 Bay St, Beaufort
Click/tap for menu
Saltus River Grill
Price: 3 courses for $35, per person
Phone: 843-379-3474
Address: 802 Bay St, Beaufort
Click/tap for menu
Wanting to take your eating adventures elsewhere? Charleston is hosting Restaurant Week with more than 70 restaurants participating. Check out menus for Downtown Charleston, James Island / Folly Beach, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms / Wild Dunes and Johns Island / Kiawah.
Comments