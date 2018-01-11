Submitted
Submitted

Food & Drink

Beaufort Restaurant Week: Check out menus, deals and what you need to know

By Mandy Matney And Ashley Jean Reese

mmatney@islandpacket.com

areese@islandpacket.com

January 11, 2018 04:00 PM

Bust out your forks, foodies, Restaurant Week is kicking off in the Lowcountry this week with special deals and menus stretching from Charleston to Beaufort.

Six restaurants will be participating in Beaufort Restaurant Week from Jan. 11-21, offering fabulous, prix-fixe menus for you to explore some of the best dining in the Lowcountry.

Here are the menus, locations, and info you need to know before going for the Beaufort locations.

Anchorage 1770/The Ribaut Social Club

Price: 3 courses for $35, per person

Phone: 843-525-1770

Address: 1103 Bay St, Beaufort

Breakwater

Price: 3 courses for $30, per person

Phone: 843-379-0052

Address: 203 Carteret St, Beaufort

For reservations click here

Fat Patties

Price: 3 courses for $20, per person

Phone: 843-379-9256

Address: 831 Parris Island Gateway, Beaufort

Old Bull Tavern

Price: 3 courses for $30, per person

Phone: (843) 379-2855

Address: 205 West St. Beaufort, SC 29902

Plums

Price: $6 for lunch, $6 for dinner burger

Phone: 843-525-1946

Address: 904 Bay St, Beaufort

Lunch menu:

Dinner menu:

Q on Bay

Price: 3 courses for $24, per person

Phone: 843-524-7771

Address: 822 Bay St, Beaufort

Saltus River Grill

Price: 3 courses for $35, per person

Phone: 843-379-3474

Address: 802 Bay St, Beaufort

For reservations click here

Wanting to take your eating adventures elsewhere? Charleston is hosting Restaurant Week with more than 70 restaurants participating. Check out menus for Downtown Charleston, James Island / Folly Beach, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, West Ashley, Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms / Wild Dunes and Johns Island / Kiawah.

