Here’s what Coastal Living magazine had to say about Hudson’s Seafood on Hilton Head

Coastal Living’s January/February issue hit stands Friday and inside is a four-page spread on one of Hilton Head Island’s favorite restaurants — Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks.
The article — accompanied by nearly a dozen photos — follows owner Andrew Carmines’ journey with the business.
Below a picture of Carmines inspecting an oyster bed appears a sub-headline, “How Hilton Head native Andrew Carmines took the food-sourcing model of his family’s decades-old dockside restaurant and flipped it on its head.”
It details Carmines’ experience growing up in the restaurant business to recent years when he started venturing into the world of fresh seafood.
Most notably Carmines has been known for starting his own oyster farming business — Shell Ring Oyster Company.
A Q&A also details the struggles of Carmines’ rise, including damage to his restaurant from recent storms, such as Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma.
This isn’t the first time Carmines and the restaurant have found themselves in the spotlight recently.
Last year Hudson’s was named one of “The Best Seafood Dives in South Carolina” by Coastal Living. It also was listed in a Food Network article as the best place to get oysters in the state.
Hudson’s is in the running for “best restaurant in the South” as part of Southern Living’s “South’s Best 2018” contest. Hilton Head’s Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana restaurant also is in the running.
Carmines, along with several other Hilton Head restaurant owners and chefs, recently were invited to hold an event at “The Beard House” in New York City. The event is being held by the James Beard Foundation.
Barnes & Noble on Hilton Head carries Coastal Living, but due to the snowstorm the most recent issue has not yet arrived. Employees with the store said it is on the way, though.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
