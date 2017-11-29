submitted photo
submitted photo

Food & Drink

Which SERG restaurants on Hilton Head made this newly released coupon book?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 01:49 PM

SERG Restaurant Group, the largest restaurant owner on Hilton Head Island, has released its coupon book for the off-season.

The book is filled with buy one, get one deals for restaurants owned by the group. It can be downloaded here.

It also can be picked up at any of the SERG restaurants.

Coupons expire Feb. 28.

Two other coupon books have been released already this season including The Island Packet’s BOGO Bites and The Coastal Restaurants & Bars group book.

The restaurants included in SERG’s book are:

▪  Black Marlin Bayside Grill

▪  Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge

▪  Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta

▪  Skull Creek Boathouse

▪  Wiseguys

▪  The Lodge

▪  One Hot Mama’s

▪  Marley’s Island Grille

▪  Poseidon

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

