Breakfast restaurant to open second location in former Joe Loves Lobster Rolls spot

The Cracked Egg plans to open its second location in Ridgeland at the former Joe Loves Lobster Rolls spot the first week of December.
The local chain’s first location opened in Port Royal in April and a third is already in the works for early next year in Beaufort.
Joe Loves Lobster Rolls announced via Facebook it was closing at the location earlier this month. The post stated a new location was in the works.
The restaurant’s owner, Tony Herndon, previously said in October that he was significantly cutting his hours because he had trouble finding workers. He cited a lack of “work ethic”.
Never miss a local story.
The Cracked Egg’s owner Zach Manley said Saturday that he already has a full staff. He said many of the staff he has worked with before.
The restaurant’s simple breakfast, lunch and dinner menu will continue at the Ridgeland location.
The Ridgeland location will be located at 2915 Okatie Highway. It will be open from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. everyday.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments