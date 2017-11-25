More Videos

  In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

    Nonna Lucia is a new Italian restaurant located at 5 Godfrey Place in Bluffton. Here is a first look inside.

Nonna Lucia is a new Italian restaurant located at 5 Godfrey Place in Bluffton. Here is a first look inside. Staff Staff video
Nonna Lucia is a new Italian restaurant located at 5 Godfrey Place in Bluffton. Here is a first look inside. Staff Staff video

Food & Drink

How authentic is Bluffton’s new Italian restaurant? They brought in a chef from Italy

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 25, 2017 04:04 PM

The owners of Nonna Rosa opened their second restaurant in Bluffton at 5 Godfrey Place earlier this month.

Nonna Lucia has more of a modern twist on its Italian menu.

Chef Mariona Carannante — brother to Nonna Rosa’s co-owner and chef Peppe Gialone — came to the United States specifically to work at the restaurant. The Naples native went to culinary school in Rome and trained throughout Italy and Europe, Danny Tinnel, co-owner said.

“He has more of a modern and younger view on Italian food,” said Caroline Gialone, manager of Nonna Lucia along with Peppe’s wife and Tinnel’s daughter. “He is bringing over what is in Italy right now.”

With hand written menus the meal options will change frequently for diners. Customers will also have a chance to voice their opinion on what should be on the menu next.

Meals range from about $15 for an entree salad to $29 for a Risotto Pescatore using a combination of shrimp, calamari and mussels.

A wood fire pizza oven also will start serving up personalized pizza’s in December.

Those wanting a more traditional Italian meal will still find a few choices on the menu such as Chicken Parmesan. However, a better option might be a stop by Nonna Rosa in Okatie if you are looking for Spaghetti and meatballs.

Nonna Lucia opens at 4 p.m. seven days a week.

For more information call 843 837-4554.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  • In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

    Nonna Lucia is a new Italian restaurant located at 5 Godfrey Place in Bluffton. Here is a first look inside.

In the mood for Italian? There is a new restaurant in Bluffton

