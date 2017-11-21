submitted photo
Bluffton BBQ joint has new owner and menu options

By Teresa Moss

November 21, 2017 03:03 PM

Choo Choo BBQ has a new owner who is bringing a few of his touches to the long-running restaurant in Bluffton.

Thomas Corey took over the business last month.

The Bluffton resident has worked as a chef for about 27 years, previously at the Smokehouse on Hilton Head and for the SERG Restaurant Group at Black Marlin, he said Tuesday.

Much of the menu will remain the same at the Choo Choo BBQ, Corey said. However, he plans to add some of his own recipes, including smoked and fried wings, brisket and a pit ham.

Choo Choo BBQ was first opened in 2003 and has seen several owners throughout the years.

The restaurant, located at 129 Burnt Church Road, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

For more information call 843-815-7675.

