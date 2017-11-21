The wait is over — this local doughnut shop now open in Bluffton

Alljoy Donut Co. opened its doors at 22 Thomas Heyward St. in Bluffton earlier this month.
The shop offers doughnuts galore, with specialty designs including a crab-shaped doughnut and flavors such as maple pecan.
The husband and wife duo, Bill and Donna Ellis, said they initially planned to serve up a limited breakfast menu at the location, but demand for their doughnuts was so high they decided to concentrate on that.
“We are already going full out with what we are offering,” Donna said Tuesday. “We have had a tremendous response.”
A few extra items have been added to the menu such as muffins, coffee and soft drinks.
Donna and Bill, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, previously ran restaurants in Kentucky, but it’s their first attempt at doughnuts.
The couple have been making the doughnuts out of the Lowcountry Kitchen in Bluffton for several months. They delivered them every Friday to customers as they waited to complete renovations of the Thomas Heyward shop.
The business is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Mondays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
