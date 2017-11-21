The wait is over — this local doughnut shop now open in Bluffton

More Videos

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Pause
Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle 0:50

Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:36

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

  • Wish you could smell these doughnuts? Now you can at this new Bluffton spot.

    The doughnuts basically walk out the door of Bluffton's newest pastry maker, Alljoy Donut Co. located on Heyward Street in Old Town Bluffton.

The doughnuts basically walk out the door of Bluffton's newest pastry maker, Alljoy Donut Co. located on Heyward Street in Old Town Bluffton. Drew Martin Staff video
The doughnuts basically walk out the door of Bluffton's newest pastry maker, Alljoy Donut Co. located on Heyward Street in Old Town Bluffton. Drew Martin Staff video

Food & Drink

The wait is over — this local doughnut shop now open in Bluffton

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 01:10 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Alljoy Donut Co. opened its doors at 22 Thomas Heyward St. in Bluffton earlier this month.

The shop offers doughnuts galore, with specialty designs including a crab-shaped doughnut and flavors such as maple pecan.

The husband and wife duo, Bill and Donna Ellis, said they initially planned to serve up a limited breakfast menu at the location, but demand for their doughnuts was so high they decided to concentrate on that.

“We are already going full out with what we are offering,” Donna said Tuesday. “We have had a tremendous response.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A few extra items have been added to the menu such as muffins, coffee and soft drinks.

Donna and Bill, a Culinary Institute of America graduate, previously ran restaurants in Kentucky, but it’s their first attempt at doughnuts.

The couple have been making the doughnuts out of the Lowcountry Kitchen in Bluffton for several months. They delivered them every Friday to customers as they waited to complete renovations of the Thomas Heyward shop.

The business is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day but Mondays.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

Pause
Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:27

Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:43

This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle 0:50

Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:36

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:01

Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:39

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives 1:11

Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:41

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

  • 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

    The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why.

6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet

View More Video