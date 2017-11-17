Here are the restaurants open on Thanksgiving (but you might want to book a table now)

These restaurants might help keep your Thanksgiving stress-free this year. Some recommend making a reservation, as they expect to be booked for the holiday meal. Call individual restaurants for more details.
If you are a restaurant owner who plans to be open on Thanksgiving Day and you would like to have your business added to the list, please email tmoss@islandpacket.com with your hours and price of meals.
Hilton Head Island
▪ Alexander’s Restaurant, 76 Queens Folly Road, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; $42 adults and $20 children; 843-785-4999
Never miss a local story.
▪ Claude and Uli’s Bistro, 1533 Fording Island Road, 4:30 p.m; $42 per person; 843-837-3336
▪ Frankie Bones Restaurant & Lounge, 1301 Main St., noon to 8 p.m.; $35 per person with a children’s holiday menu; 843-682-4455
▪ Harold’s Diner, 641 William Hilton Parkway, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., regular menu; 843-301-0895
▪ Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Grill, 70 Pope Avenue, 5 p.m. with appetizers and bar service; 843-686-5959
▪ Jump and Phil’s Bar and Gril, 7D Greenwood Drive, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., $21 for adult; $10 for children; 843-785-9070
▪ Nick’s Steak and Seafood, 9 Park Lane, opens 11:30 a.m.; $25 per person for full Thanksgiving feast; full menu also will be served; 843-686-2920
▪ The Old Oyster Factory Inc., 101 Marshland Road, 1 to 7 p.m.; $45 for adults and $20 for children; 843-681-6040
▪ Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane, noon to 7 p.m.; $36 per person; 843-341-3838
▪ Red Fish, 8 Archer Road, 6:30 p.m., 12:30 to 7 p.m.; $45 per adult, 17 per child; 843-686-3388
▪ Reilley’s Grill & Bar, 7D Greenwood Drive, 6 p.m.; bar service only; 843-842-4414
▪ Skillets Cafe & Grill, 1 N. Forest Beach Unit J, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a special menu option 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; $21 for adults and $10 for children; 843-785-3131
▪ Smokehouse, 34 Palmetto Bay Road, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; full menu; 843-842-4227
Bluffton
▪ Red Fish, 32 Bruin Road, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; $45 adults; $17 children; 843-837-8888
▪ Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Grill, 104 Buckwalter Place Suite 1A; 2 p.m. with bar service only; 843-686-5959
▪ Sigler’s Rotisserie & Seafood, 12 Sheridan Park Circle, noon to 5:30 p.m.; $43 per person and children under five for free; 843-815-5030
▪ The Pearl Kitchen & Bar, 55 Calhoun Street, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; $32 per person; 843-757-5511
Beaufort
▪ Panini’s On The Waterfront, 926 Bay Street, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $19 per person; 843-379-0300
Comments