Dreams do come true. Hilton Head grocery store to open a bar so you can shop and drink

Work is almost finished on a bar inside the Kroger grocery store on Hilton Head Island that will carry craft beers on tap and wine.
The bar — expected to open in upcoming weeks — sits between the grocery store’s deli and a Starbucks.
“Our customers will enjoy the option to eat, relax and have a glass of wine or beer while shopping,” Felix Turner, Kroger’s Atlanta Division corporate affairs manager, said via email Friday.
Turner said the store’s merchandising department plans to work closely with local breweries and wineries to stock the bar and store.
“As we actively sought, and still seek, opportunities to provide our shoppers with convenient locations and amenities, an expanded beer and wine section was an obvious way to provide yet another great service to enhance our shoppers’ experience in the Hilton Head area,” Turner said.
Kroger is at 40 Shelter Cove Lane. It is open 24 hours.
For more information, call 843-843-0540.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments