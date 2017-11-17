A sign announcing that Joe Loves Lobster Rolls will be closed more than usual during October hung on the restaurant’s door last month.
This restaurant cut its hours citing lack of ‘good work ethic’ — now it’s closed

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 17, 2017 02:56 PM

Joe Loves Lobster Rolls cut its hours significantly in October after the owner said he couldn’t find the workers to keep it open.

Recently, the restaurant has gone completely dark.

A Facebook post from early this month says the Ridgeland location has closed permanently.

It also says the owner is looking for a new location.

Owner Tony Herndon said last month he had to reduce his hours because his only employee was his daughter.

“I don’t know where the shift is from, but it seems the era of good work ethics (is) completely over,” Herndon previously said.

Other restaurants in the area also have cut hours because of a workforce shortage.

Starbucks in Bluffton closed earlier for a period in August. An employee at the store said it was because they couldn’t find workers, however store officials never confirmed the information.

Main Street Cafe & Pub on Hilton Head Island started closing their doors on Sundays in May after being open seven days a week for about 18 years.

Many restaurant owners in the region have claimed a lack of affordable housing and public transportation are the cause for the workforce shortage.

