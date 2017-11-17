Plans for this restaurant riled up some in Bluffton. Now, it’s ready for customers.

Andes’ Rotisserie Chicken opened Wednesday in Old Town Bluffton after much anticipation and early controversy over its original name — Fricken Chicken.
The restaurant serves up wood-flame veggies and meats, such as a Peruvian chicken, pork belly and salmon.
A Peruvian chicken meal can cost between $9.50 and $27 with sizes ranging from one-forth to a whole chicken — each meal coming with two sides.
For now, the restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lunch and pickup. The owner, Andrew Fishkind, plans to expand to dinner service at the start of next year.
The restaurant is at 7 Johnson Way.
For more information, call 843-837-9900.
