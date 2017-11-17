Andy Fishkind, owner of Andes Rotisserie in Bluffton, stands for a portrait prior to his restaurant opening.
Andy Fishkind, owner of Andes Rotisserie in Bluffton, stands for a portrait prior to his restaurant opening. dearley@islandpacket.com Delayna Earley
Andy Fishkind, owner of Andes Rotisserie in Bluffton, stands for a portrait prior to his restaurant opening. dearley@islandpacket.com Delayna Earley

Food & Drink

Plans for this restaurant riled up some in Bluffton. Now, it’s ready for customers.

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 17, 2017 01:48 PM

Andes’ Rotisserie Chicken opened Wednesday in Old Town Bluffton after much anticipation and early controversy over its original name — Fricken Chicken.

The restaurant serves up wood-flame veggies and meats, such as a Peruvian chicken, pork belly and salmon.

A Peruvian chicken meal can cost between $9.50 and $27 with sizes ranging from one-forth to a whole chicken — each meal coming with two sides.

For now, the restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for lunch and pickup. The owner, Andrew Fishkind, plans to expand to dinner service at the start of next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The restaurant is at 7 Johnson Way.

For more information, call 843-837-9900.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

    Mulberry Street Trattoria owner Joe Sullivan shares his meatball recipe that he serves at home and in his restaurant, and then how many times he had to multiply it to make what will hopefully be the new Guinness Book of World Records' largest meatball.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. 0:54

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.
See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page 0:32

See why Hilton Head locals love BOGO magazine, page-by-page
Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster 1:02

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster

View More Video