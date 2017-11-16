Hilton Head restaurant group has a name for its new Port Royal restaurant

Fish Camp on 11th Street could open as early as March, a spokeswoman with Coastal Carolina and Restaurant group said Wednesday.
Abby Wirth said officials with the group also decided on the name Wednesday.
The popular and longtime Hilton Head Island restaurant group is expanding off-island with its future location at the former Dockside restaurant.
The name is meant to reflect a few of the key features of the restaurant, Wirth said.
Never miss a local story.
Its namesake, Fishcamp on Broad Creek, is known for its expansive outdoor seating area. A similarly sized seating area will be found at the Port Royal location.
Both locations also carry a deep history of the seafood industry in the region, Wirth said.
Fishcamp on Broad Creek sits at the former Simmons Fishing Camp. Prior to the construction of the island’s bridge in 1956, a ferry would unload produce and passengers at the location.
The 11th Street Dock in Port Royal housed the county’s original shrimp factory, Wirth said. She said it overall was a significant port for the area.
Plans for the port — sold in September to Grey Ghost Properties— include waterfront condos, a hotel, restaurants and craft businesses such as a microbrewery, according to developers.
The former Dockside restaurant operated at the port for more than 25 years before closing in 2015 following a fire. The fire started in a nearby seafood market but caused damage to neighboring buildings such as Dockside.
It received further damage from Tropical Storm Irma.
Coastal Restaurants and Bars runs eight restaurants on Hilton Head. Other restaurants owned by the group include The Crazy Crab, Reilley’s Grill & Bar and Aunt Chilada’s.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments