Hilton Head restaurant group has a name for its new Port Royal restaurant

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

    The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.

The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin.
The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. Delayna Earley Staff video

Food & Drink

Hilton Head restaurant group has a name for its new Port Royal restaurant

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 16, 2017 10:39 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Fish Camp on 11th Street could open as early as March, a spokeswoman with Coastal Carolina and Restaurant group said Wednesday.

Abby Wirth said officials with the group also decided on the name Wednesday.

The popular and longtime Hilton Head Island restaurant group is expanding off-island with its future location at the former Dockside restaurant.

The name is meant to reflect a few of the key features of the restaurant, Wirth said.

Its namesake, Fishcamp on Broad Creek, is known for its expansive outdoor seating area. A similarly sized seating area will be found at the Port Royal location.

Both locations also carry a deep history of the seafood industry in the region, Wirth said.

Fishcamp on Broad Creek sits at the former Simmons Fishing Camp. Prior to the construction of the island’s bridge in 1956, a ferry would unload produce and passengers at the location.

The 11th Street Dock in Port Royal housed the county’s original shrimp factory, Wirth said. She said it overall was a significant port for the area.

Plans for the port — sold in September to Grey Ghost Properties— include waterfront condos, a hotel, restaurants and craft businesses such as a microbrewery, according to developers.

The former Dockside restaurant operated at the port for more than 25 years before closing in 2015 following a fire. The fire started in a nearby seafood market but caused damage to neighboring buildings such as Dockside.

It received further damage from Tropical Storm Irma.

Coastal Restaurants and Bars runs eight restaurants on Hilton Head. Other restaurants owned by the group include The Crazy Crab, Reilley’s Grill & Bar and Aunt Chilada’s.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer

    Mulberry Street Trattoria owner Joe Sullivan shares his meatball recipe that he serves at home and in his restaurant, and then how many times he had to multiply it to make what will hopefully be the new Guinness Book of World Records' largest meatball.

Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.

