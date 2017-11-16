Hilton Head restaurant group has a name for its new Port Royal restaurant

More Videos 0:54 Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own. Pause 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:41 Watch as thief steals Salvation Army kettle in Savannah 0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 1:29 Watch: A virtual visit to Beaufort's waterfront 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. Delayna Earley Staff video

The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. Delayna Earley Staff video