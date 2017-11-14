More Videos

  Love burgers? Learn how to make this award-winning burger from Charbar Co on Hilton Head

    Learn how to make the Wine Jam Wagyu burger, which is one of the three burgers that Hilton Head Island's Charbar Co. is making at the World Burger Championship in Alabama.

Learn how to make the Wine Jam Wagyu burger, which is one of the three burgers that Hilton Head Island's Charbar Co. is making at the World Burger Championship in Alabama. Delayna Earley Staff video
Learn how to make the Wine Jam Wagyu burger, which is one of the three burgers that Hilton Head Island's Charbar Co. is making at the World Burger Championship in Alabama. Delayna Earley Staff video

Food & Drink

Charbar Co. took on the world competition with its burger. Here’s how they ranked

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 14, 2017 4:09 PM

Looking for a good burger? You can find one of the best in the world on Hilton Head Island, according to the judges at the World Burger Championship this past weekend.

Charbar Co. ranked 20th out of 38 contestants at the competition, which was held in Alabama. The restaurant took the state title earlier this year.

Nick Bergelt, CEO of Charbar Co., said the placement qualifies them to compete in the competition again.

“We will be going back next year to see if we can break into the Top 10, but we’ll be laser-focused on that No. 1 spot,” Bergelt said.

The Wine Jame Wagyu burger, which Charbar Co. entered in the competition, is now on the restaurant’s menu.

Earlier this year the Backyard Burger won People’s Choice Best Burger at the Charleston Bands, Burgers and Brews festival securing its spot in the national competition.

The restaurant placed in the top 16 at the 2014 World Burger Competition in Las Vegas.

Charbar is at 33 Office Park Road.

It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 843-785-2427.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

