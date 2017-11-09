More Videos

    Sprout Momma on Hilton Head will start serving "grab & go" breakfast and lunch on Nov. 15. Food choices will include sandwiches, salads, muffins, pastries and even vegan options.

Sprout Momma/Submitted Produced by areese@islandpacket.com
Sprout Momma/Submitted Produced by areese@islandpacket.com

Food & Drink

This farmers market favorite will offer breakfast and lunch soon on Hilton Head

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

November 09, 2017 11:56 AM

Sprout Momma, Hilton Head Island’s newest bakery, will start offering takeout breakfast and lunch options next week.

The artisan bread bakery opened on the island in May after the owners, a mother and son duo, successfully sold their product at local farmers markets.

Starting on Nov. 15 the bakery will sell pastries, English muffins and breakfast sandwiches.

A lunch menu will offer a meal option of a sandwich, side salad and drink.

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.

The business also recently brought in a new baker to help with the menu. Caitlin Anderson joins the team after 15 years of experience at Publix.

The bakery is at 21 Cardinal Road off Beach City Road on Hilton Head.

For more information, call 843-715-2649.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

