This farmers market favorite will offer breakfast and lunch soon on Hilton Head

Sprout Momma, Hilton Head Island’s newest bakery, will start offering takeout breakfast and lunch options next week.
The artisan bread bakery opened on the island in May after the owners, a mother and son duo, successfully sold their product at local farmers markets.
Starting on Nov. 15 the bakery will sell pastries, English muffins and breakfast sandwiches.
A lunch menu will offer a meal option of a sandwich, side salad and drink.
Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
The business also recently brought in a new baker to help with the menu. Caitlin Anderson joins the team after 15 years of experience at Publix.
The bakery is at 21 Cardinal Road off Beach City Road on Hilton Head.
For more information, call 843-715-2649.
