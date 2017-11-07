This Hilton Head burger won best in SC — now it’s vying for a world title

Hilton Head Island’s Charbar Co. is set to compete in the “World Burger Championship” in Alabama after claiming a state title earlier this year.
The restaurant is entering its “Wine Jam Wagyu,” “Quack Attack” and “Backyard Burger” in the competition that starts Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
Earlier this year the Backyard Burger won “People’s Choice Best Burger” at the Charleston “Bands, Burgers and Brews” festival securing its spot in the national competition.
“Our team’s Backyard Burger won over a thousand Charleston attendees and it was another big vote of confidence for us to compete in an event that is not on our own turf and walk away with the victory,” Nick Bergelt, CEO of Charbar Co., said in a press release.
The restaurant placed in the top 16 at the 2014 World Burger Competition in Las Vegas.
The total purse for this year’s competition is more than a $100,000.
Those wanting to follow the restaurant’s adventure can follow along via social media by searching #CharbarTakesOnThe World.
Charbar is at 33 Office Park Road.
It is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, call 843-785-2427.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
