This newly opened BBQ joint gives you the traditional options and then some

Roadhouse restaurant opened this week in Port Royal offering a menu full of BBQ — and a selection of Mac N Cheese dishes.
The restaurant, located at 7 Toppers Lane, was quietly opened by long-time restauranteur Earl Nightingale.
Nightingale also owns Ela’s Blue Water Grille on Hilton Head Island and The Pearl Kitchen and Bar in Bluffton.
A smoked BBQ Plate at Roadhouse starts at $15 for one or two meats and up to $28 for a selection of four. Each meal comes with two sides and all the meat is slow-smoked over oak and peacan wood.
The meat selection include pulled chicken, herb and garlic smoked chicken, beef and pork sausage, beef brisket or spareribs.
Looking for a cheaper but still yummy option? Check out the four Mac N Cheese options for $10. Options include burnt end mac, shrimp and sausage mac, bacon and jalapeno mac and pork and green chili mac.
Burgers and sandwiches, as well as entrees including grilled salmon and prime rib can also be found on the menu.
The restaurant is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
For more information call 843 379-8899.
