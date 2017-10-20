Aw shucks! 10 Beaufort County oyster roasts you can’t miss this fall

It’s not fall in the Lowcountry without an oyster roast or two, right?
With the weather starting to cool down, it’s the perfect time of year to cherish some of the best things the Lowcountry has to offer — oysters, live music and outdoor dining.
Here are 10 roasts you should put on your calendar:
All-You-Can-Eat Oyster Roast at Robber’s Row Grille
When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Where: Robber’s Row Grille, 10 Clubhouse Drive, Hilton Head Island
What: All you can eat of May River oysters, potato salad, corn on the cob, and fall berry cobbler.
How much: $30 per person
The Black Marlin Oyster Roast
When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Where: The Black Marlin, 86 Helsman Way, Hilton Head Island
What: Buckets of oysters, fresh shrimp and snow crab, a whole hog barbeque and live music from Gino Finelli & Friends.
How much: $15 per bucket of oysters
Carolina Crab Company Shuck it in a bucket
When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21
Where: Palmetto Bay Marina, Hilton Head Island
What: Buckets of local oysters, live music and a few other seafood specials.
How much: $13 per bucket of oysters
First Anniversary Oyster Roast at Fishcamp
When: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24
Where: Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island
What: All you can eat May River oysters to benefit theIsland Recreation Center and live music by Pretty Darn.
How much: $25 online, $35 at the door
Rotary Club of the Lowcountry's 21st Annual Family Oyster Roast
When: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4
Where: Live Oaks Park, Paris Avenue, Port Royal
What: Fresh local oysters, beer, wine, soda, hot dogs, live music by Mike Kavanaugh and a silent auction.
How much: $30 per person
Taste of Waddell
When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
Where: Waddell Mariculture Center, Sawmill Creek Road in Bluffton
What: Gourmet creations by Hudson’s Seafood House, buckets of May River oysters, beer, wine, live music from “Lowcoutnry Boil” blugrass band and a raffle and silent auction. The event benefits Waddell’s research, internship program and dolphin/turtle stranding program.
How much: $30 per person
Oyster Roast to benefit Dance Boosters of Bluffton
When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5
Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park
What: The event includes a silent auction, an oyster roast and appetizers, live music and performances from the Company dancers.
How much: $30 for an adult, $15 for children 2-12 years old
Hilton Head Island Oyster Festival
When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11
Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head Island
What: Friday is an all-you-can-eat event with steamed local oysters, Lowcountry boil, pulled pork, seafood chowder and chili. Drinks sold separately.
Saturday highlights include steamed, fried and stewed oysters along with other food for non-oyster eaters, live entertainment, kid zone, Local Artisan Pop Up Shops, marshmallow roasting and a sports lounge for those fall football games.
How much: Friday: $25 per person for presale, $30 per person after Nov. 8
Saturday: $7 for adults, children 10 and and under are free.
Oyster Festival Brunch at Hudson’s
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12
Where: Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks
What: Featuring beer and oyster specials with live music, benefiting People for Parks' "Equip for Fit at the Island Rec Center," the capital campaign to up fit the renovated and expanded Hilton Head Island Recreation Center.
How much: Varies according to item
Zonta Club of Beaufort 19th Annual Oyster Roast
When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18
Where: Live Oaks Park, Paris Avenue, Port Royal
What: Local oysters, chili, hot dogs, deserts, beer and live music by Chris Jones
How much: $25, children 10 and under eat free
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
