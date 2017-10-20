In this 2013 photo Melanie and Tim French, of Bluffton, enjoy the steamed oysters at the Island Recreation Center's Hilton Head Oyster Festival at Shelter Cove Community Park.
Food & Drink

Aw shucks! 10 Beaufort County oyster roasts you can’t miss this fall

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

October 20, 2017 8:49 AM

It’s not fall in the Lowcountry without an oyster roast or two, right?

With the weather starting to cool down, it’s the perfect time of year to cherish some of the best things the Lowcountry has to offer — oysters, live music and outdoor dining.

Here are 10 roasts you should put on your calendar:

All-You-Can-Eat Oyster Roast at Robber’s Row Grille

When: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Robber’s Row Grille, 10 Clubhouse Drive, Hilton Head Island

What: All you can eat of May River oysters, potato salad, corn on the cob, and fall berry cobbler.

How much: $30 per person

The Black Marlin Oyster Roast

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: The Black Marlin, 86 Helsman Way, Hilton Head Island

What: Buckets of oysters, fresh shrimp and snow crab, a whole hog barbeque and live music from Gino Finelli & Friends.

How much: $15 per bucket of oysters

Carolina Crab Company Shuck it in a bucket

When: 1-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21

Where: Palmetto Bay Marina, Hilton Head Island

What: Buckets of local oysters, live music and a few other seafood specials.

How much: $13 per bucket of oysters

First Anniversary Oyster Roast at Fishcamp

When: 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24

Where: Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island

What: All you can eat May River oysters to benefit theIsland Recreation Center and live music by Pretty Darn.

How much: $25 online, $35 at the door

Rotary Club of the Lowcountry's 21st Annual Family Oyster Roast

When: 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Where: Live Oaks Park, Paris Avenue, Port Royal

What: Fresh local oysters, beer, wine, soda, hot dogs, live music by Mike Kavanaugh and a silent auction.

How much: $30 per person

Taste of Waddell

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Waddell Mariculture Center, Sawmill Creek Road in Bluffton

What: Gourmet creations by Hudson’s Seafood House, buckets of May River oysters, beer, wine, live music from “Lowcoutnry Boil” blugrass band and a raffle and silent auction. The event benefits Waddell’s research, internship program and dolphin/turtle stranding program.

How much: $30 per person

Oyster Roast to benefit Dance Boosters of Bluffton

When: 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Where: Bluffton Oyster Factory Park

What: The event includes a silent auction, an oyster roast and appetizers, live music and performances from the Company dancers.

How much: $30 for an adult, $15 for children 2-12 years old

Hilton Head Island Oyster Festival

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Shelter Cove Community Park, Hilton Head Island

What: Friday is an all-you-can-eat event with steamed local oysters, Lowcountry boil, pulled pork, seafood chowder and chili. Drinks sold separately.

Saturday highlights include steamed, fried and stewed oysters along with other food for non-oyster eaters, live entertainment, kid zone, Local Artisan Pop Up Shops, marshmallow roasting and a sports lounge for those fall football games.

How much: Friday: $25 per person for presale, $30 per person after Nov. 8

Saturday: $7 for adults, children 10 and and under are free.

Oyster Festival Brunch at Hudson’s

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: Hudson’s Seafood House on the Docks

What: Featuring beer and oyster specials with live music, benefiting People for Parks' "Equip for Fit at the Island Rec Center," the capital campaign to up fit the renovated and expanded Hilton Head Island Recreation Center.

How much: Varies according to item

Zonta Club of Beaufort 19th Annual Oyster Roast

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Live Oaks Park, Paris Avenue, Port Royal

What: Local oysters, chili, hot dogs, deserts, beer and live music by Chris Jones

How much: $25, children 10 and under eat free

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

