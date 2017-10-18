Brunch at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks.
Brunch at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks. Michael Hrizuk Photography Submitted.
Brunch at Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks. Michael Hrizuk Photography Submitted.

Food & Drink

Your guide to Sunday brunch on Hilton Head: Restaurants, menus, prices and more

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 11:00 AM

You don’t have to look far to find a spot to have Sunday brunch on Hilton Head Island. At least 20 of the island’s restaurants have specific brunch menus.

Most of these menus include Lowcountry classics such as shrimp & grits, as well as a variety of pancakes, waffles, French toast and eggs Benedict. Some also feature bottomless mimosas and other cocktail specials.

Here’s a guide to the island’s brunch menus, including pricing, location, hours and more.

Did we miss a Sunday brunch in the area? Email areese@islandpacket.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

    Here's just a few of the food offerings that were available at the 13th annual event held on Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Harbour Town Yacht Basin to benefit Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:04

Hungry? You will be after you see these dishes that were served at the Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island
Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival 1:19

Bacon, bacon and more bacon at Hilton Head's Burger, Bacon & Barbecue festival
How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival? 0:44

How did this kid peel those shrimp so fast at the Beaufort Shrimp Festival?

View More Video