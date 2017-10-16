Bill Parker, captain of the charter fishing boat Runaway, gets ready for his next fishing outing.
What seafood is in season in the Lowcountry this fall?

By Maggie Angst

When choosing what seafood to order at Lowcountry restaurants, there’s a lot of moving parts to keep in mind — what’s in season, where the fish was caught, how was it harvested.

Andrea Margiotta told The Island Packet via email that the most important aspect to keep in mind is the sustainability of the fish.

Margiotta works as South Carolina Aquarium’s coordinator for Good Catch, a program that generates awareness and leads communities in support of local fisheries and consumption of responsibly harvested seafood.

Margiotta encourages consumers to ask suppliers, chefs and grocers where the seafood came from and how it was harvested. The best answer you could get is the “local or Southeast region,” she said.

“Suppliers and chefs should know where their seafood is coming from, and we all deserve to know as well. If the supplier or restaurant is not informed, it is probably best to order something else,” Margiotta said in an email. “The Southeast has some of the most highly regulated, sustainable fisheries in the world thanks to the South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council.”

When seafood is in season

 

Seafood

Spring

Summer

Fall

Winter

Amberjack

Black Sea Bass

Blue Crab

Clams

Grouper

King & Spanish

Mackerel

Mahimahi

Oyster

Red Porgy

Shad

Shrimp

Striped Sea Bass

Swordfish

Triggerfish

Vermilion Snapper

Wreckfish

