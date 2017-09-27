Need more wine? This Hilton Head store is expanding

Fans of Hilton Head Island’s Wine & Cheese If You Please will have even more to love when it moves to a larger location later this year.
The wine store, part of the Rollers Wines & Spirits group, has been attending to customers’ wine needs at its 24 Palmetto Bay Road location for about five years.
Camille Copeland, general manager, said the new location at 9 Palmetto Bay Road will open by the end of the year.
The new location will more than triple the stores current 1,800 square foot space. The 5,800-square-foot building will allow for more space for wine tastings along with wine education.
“It will be different than many places on the island,” Copeland said. “It will have a vintage vibe.”
The new building is undergoing remodeling for the new store.
The store will remain open at the current location until the new site is complete. It is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments