This Bluffton brewery is expanding

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 26, 2017 10:38 AM

Salt Marsh Brewing, in Bluffton, recently tripled its tanks with plans to start increased distribution by the end of this week.

Brews made by the company have only been sold within Fat Patties in Old Town but soon will be found at bars in the area and all the way up to Charleston, said Nick Borreggine, brewery owner.

“The market demand is there,” Borreggine said. “A lot of restaurants have called and asked if they could get it. It is the next logical step for us.”

The brewery has been open since 2013.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 843-815-6300.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

